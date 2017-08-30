Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/30/2017 8:57 AM

US clears first 'living drug' for tough childhood leukemia

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The move opens a new era in cancer care.

FDA's action Wednesday makes Novartis Pharmaceutical's CAR-T cell treatment the first type of gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. It's one in a wave of "living drugs" being developed for blood cancers and maybe other tumors, too.

The Novartis therapy is for children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, who have relapsed despite today's best treatments. It's made from scratch, an expensive process that takes about three weeks. Despite some serious side effects, a key test found a one-time infusion put about 80 percent of hard-to-treat patients into remission.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account