New rules, tech are dimming Hong Kong's signature neon glow

-
In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, Wu Chi-kai, one of about half a dozen active neon sign masters left in Hong Kong, looks at his work during an interview in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs, two at left, mixing with other LED signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, Wu Chi-kai, one of about half a dozen active neon sign masters left in Hong Kong, speaks an interview in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are reflected on cars at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, a man walks past some neon signs at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, a partly lit neon sign is seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press
-
In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, photo, a partly lit neon sign is seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.
Associated Press