updated: 8/30/2017 7:54 PM

New rules, tech are dimming Hong Kong's signature neon glow

  • In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, Wu Chi-kai, one of about half a dozen active neon sign masters left in Hong Kong, looks at his work during an interview in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs, two at left, mixing with other LED signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, Wu Chi-kai, one of about half a dozen active neon sign masters left in Hong Kong, speaks an interview in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are reflected on cars at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, a man walks past some neon signs at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, a partly lit neon sign is seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo, neon signs are seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

  • In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, photo, a partly lit neon sign is seen at a down town street in Hong Kong. For Hong Kong's famed neon lights, the future looks dim. Neon-lit signs were once ubiquitous here, illuminating city streets with their soft, warm glow and giving the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

By KELVIN CHAN
Associated Press
 
 

HONG KONG -- The future looks dim for Hong Kong's famed neon lights.

The glowing signs advertising nightclubs and shops by the tens of thousands gave the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

That visual heritage is fading. Over the past two decades, Hong Kong's neon industry has become a victim of changing tastes, new technologies and tighter regulations. Some groups have been fighting to save the signs as part of the city's cultural heritage before they disappear completely.

Wu Chi-kai is one of about half a dozen neon sign masters left in Hong Kong. The arrival of LEDs made neon seem old-fashioned, he says, "And people usually love to use something new for their store signs."

