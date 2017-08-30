New rules, tech are dimming Hong Kong's signature neon glow

HONG KONG -- The future looks dim for Hong Kong's famed neon lights.

The glowing signs advertising nightclubs and shops by the tens of thousands gave the dynamic Asian city a signature look to match its postwar economic boom.

That visual heritage is fading. Over the past two decades, Hong Kong's neon industry has become a victim of changing tastes, new technologies and tighter regulations. Some groups have been fighting to save the signs as part of the city's cultural heritage before they disappear completely.

Wu Chi-kai is one of about half a dozen neon sign masters left in Hong Kong. The arrival of LEDs made neon seem old-fashioned, he says, "And people usually love to use something new for their store signs."