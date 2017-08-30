Breaking News Bar
 
Literature
updated: 8/30/2017 10:49 PM

N. Korea threatens S. Korean reporters over book review

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea has vowed to execute reporters from two South Korean newspapers, saying they insulted the country's dignity while reviewing and interviewing the British authors of a book about life in the isolated country.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday carried a state court statement expressing anger over the descriptions of North Korean lives as increasingly capitalist. It also objected to the translated title of the South Korean edition as "Capitalist People's Republic of Korea."

The North hasn't directly threatened the British authors although it says their book "viciously defamed and distorted" the country's realities.

North Korean propaganda is often filled with odd and extreme threats. In June, it vowed to execute South Korea's former president and her spy chief over an alleged plot to assassinate its leadership.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account