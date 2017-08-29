Breaking News Bar
 
Raiders rookie Conley practices for 1st time since June

By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley passed his physical and has been taken off the physically unable to perform list.

Conley took part in practice Tuesday for the first time since injuring his shin during minicamp on June 13.

The Raiders took Conley 24th overall in April. They are counting on the former Ohio State cornerback to upgrade a secondary that allowed an NFL-worst 61 pass plays of at least 20 yards last year and has struggled so far in the preseason.

The Raiders are hopeful that Conley will have enough practice time to be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 10 at Tennessee.

