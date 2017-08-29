Breaking News Bar
 
Titans Receivers Eric Decker, Corey Davis return to practice

  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) leaps over Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

By TERESA M. WALKER
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee wide receivers Eric Decker and rookie Corey Davis have returned to practice, and coach Mike Mularkey isn't ready to rule either out of the Titans' preseason finale Thursday night at Kansas City.

Mularkey says the Titans will practice again Wednesday and will see how both receivers feel after limited work.

Both could use any work with quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Titans signed Decker after their offseason program ended in June, while Davis, the fifth overall pick in the draft, was limited through the offseason coming off ankle surgery.

Davis did more in the team's final minicamp the last week of the offseason, but he hurt his hamstring Aug. 3 after missing the opening day of training camp.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

