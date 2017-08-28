Breaking News Bar
 
Louisville WR Peete sustains season-ending right knee injury

Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville coach Bobby Petrino says junior wide receiver and special teams captain Devante Peete will miss the season with a torn right ACL.

Peete began fall camp listed at No. 2 behind Seth Dawkins at one of three receiver positions for the 16th-ranked Cardinals. He caught four passes for 70 yards last season. He also had 10 tackles and blocked a punt on special teams. Petrino said Monday that the 6-foot-6, 207-pound Peete had done a great job at receiver and called the injury "an unfortunate thing."

Petrino says Peete, from Pompano Beach, Florida, can redshirt and added, "He has a great attitude, he's a great worker and will be back."

Louisville faces Purdue on Saturday in Indianapolis.

