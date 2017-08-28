Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/28/2017 7:40 PM

US Open glance: Federer, Nadal, Kerber in 1st-round matches

By Associated Press
A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Roger Federer will play their first-round matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium - Nadal during the day and Federer at night. Nadal faces Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, while Federer takes on 19-year-old American Frances Tiafoe. "It's an interesting first round, you know. Clearly, he has nothing to lose, but everything to gain," Federer said. The Ashe schedule during the morning begins with the No. 1-seeded woman, 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova, against Magda Linette of Poland, followed by the reigning champion, Angelique Kerber, against Naomi Osaka of Japan.

TUESDAY'S FORECAST

Chance of rain. High of 70 degrees (21 Celsius).

MONDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 77 degrees (25 Celsius).

MONDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's first round: No. 5 Marin Cilic, No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 10 John Isner, No. 12 Pablo Carreno-Busta, No. 16 Lucas Pouille, No. 17 Sam Querrey, No. 19 Gilles Muller, No. 20 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 23 Mischa Zverev, No. 28 Kevin Anderson, No. 29 Diego Schwartzman.

Seeded winners in the women's first round: No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 9 Venus Williams, No. 13 Petra Kvitova, No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 18 Caroline Garcia, No. 22 Shuai Peng, No. 29 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, No. 30 Julia Goerges, No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova.

MONDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's first round: No. 21 David Ferrer, No. 25 Karen Khachanov, No. 32 Robin Haase.

Seeded losers in the women's first round: No. 7 Johanna Konta, No. 21 Ana Konjuh, No. 24 Kiki Bertens, No. 32 Lauren Davis.

STAT OF THE DAY

19-0 - Venus Williams' career record in U.S. Open first-round matches after her 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Viktoria Kuzmova.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Having a dark past, maybe, in the results, I keep ... low expectations." - Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, who was 2-4 at the U.S. Open before Monday's win.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

