Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/28/2017 9:21 PM

AP source: Stafford, Lions agree to $135M, 5-year extension

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit.
    Associated Press

 
By LARRY LAGE
Associated Press
 
 

DETROIT -- A person familiar with the deal says Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have agreed to a $135 million, five-year extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The person spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. The team announced the deal keeps the quarterback under contract through the 2022 season.

Stafford was entering the last season of his $53 million, three-year contract. He stood to get quite a raise and did, getting more than the $125 million, five-year contract the Oakland Raiders gave Derek Carr this summer.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009. He helped the Lions reach the playoffs last season for the third time in six seasons.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account