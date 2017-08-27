Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 8/27/2017 11:28 AM

Coach says Olympic skate champ Sotnikova won't defend title

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MOSCOW -- The coach of Adelina Sotnikova says the Olympic figure skating champion will not defend her title at next year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang because of injury.

Evgeny Plushenko, himself a two-time Olympic gold medalist, says Sotnikova "will not compete this season because of injury." Plushenko made the comments to Russian agency R-Sport, adding Sotnikova "can't manage full training sessions and it's not right to go to competitions in this state."

Plushenko didn't specify what injury was troubling Sotnikova, though the Russian has been struggling with ankle problems.

Sotnikova was a surprise gold medalist in 2014, beating South Korea's Yuna Kim amid intense debate over the judging.

Sotnikova hasn't competed at a major championships since then because of injuries and a heavy schedule of commercial performances and TV work.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account