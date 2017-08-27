Breaking News Bar
 
8/27/2017

Lions put Hill on IR, sign Lott for DL help

Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have put defensive tackle Jordan Hill on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

The Lions also announced Sunday that they have signed free agent defensive tackle Derrick Lott.

Detroit has already been without defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, who went down with a severe Achilles tendon injury in the team's first preseason game.

Hill played in four games last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was with Seattle the previous three seasons.

Lott spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders during the 2016 preseason. Prior to that, he was on Tampa Bay's practice squad during the 2015 season.

