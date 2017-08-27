Breaking News Bar
 
Bills down to 1 QB with Yates in NFL concussion protocol

  • Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is assisted off the field after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.

By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills third-string quarterback T.J. Yates is being evaluated for a concussion, leaving the team with just one healthy signal-caller entering the final week of the preseason.

Coach Sean McDermott revealed Yates was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol on Sunday, a day after a 13-9 loss at Baltimore. Yates completed the game and McDermott wasn't sure when the quarterback was injured.

Buffalo is already down starter Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a concussion when the back of his helmet bounced hard off the turf while being sacked by Matthew Judon.

McDermott was unable to provide a timetable as to when Taylor or Yates can be cleared to play.

That leaves fifth-round draft pick Nathan Peterman as the Bills' only healthy quarterback.

McDermott said he and general manager Brandon Beane have had discussions on the possibility of signing another quarterback for Buffalo's game Thursday against Detroit.

