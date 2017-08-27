Breaking News Bar
 
Giant tooth sculpture draws visitors in northwestern Indiana

Associated Press
CROWN POINT, Ind. -- A 20-foot cast aluminum tooth has been drawing plenty of attention in northwestern Indiana this summer.

The tooth by sculptor Seward Johnson has been on display in Crown Point since May along with a dozen other pieces around the city for a public art display.

City Councilwoman Carol Drasga tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the giant tooth is kind of goofy and has helped draw visitors to the community.

Antique dealer Aria Manalan says she's had customers who came to town to see the statues and that they've especially helped boost weekend businesses.

The tooth sculpture and other statues will be on display through November, and the city already is negotiating for artworks for next year.

