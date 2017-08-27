Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/27/2017 10:01 AM

Tobe Hooper, 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' director, dies at 74

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Tobe Hooper, the horror-movie pioneer whose low-budget sensation "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" took a buzz saw to audiences with its brutally frightful vision, has died. He was 74.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office says Hooper died Saturday in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. It was reported as a natural death.

Hooper and contemporaries like George Romero crafted some of the scariest nightmares that ever haunted moviegoers. He directed 1982's "Poltergeist" from a script by Steven Spielberg and was behind the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," from Stephen King's novel.

But Hooper was best known for 1974's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." Made for less than $300,000, the tale of the Texas cannibal Leatherface inspired an entire genre of horror films.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account