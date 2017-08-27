Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 8/27/2017 1:10 PM

Section of Bloomington cemetery named after killed soldier

Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- A section of Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington has been named in honor of a local soldier who was killed in Afghanistan earlier this year.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that at a ceremony on Saturday, the section of the cemetery was named The U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers Veterans Field. Rogers - a graduate of Normal Community High School - was killed along with fellow Ranger Cameron Thomas.

At the ceremony that came just days before what would have been Rodgers' 23rd birthday, his mother said that her son was not a hero because he died but because he served his country. And Vonda Rodgers thanked veterans and other active military personnel at the ceremony for doing the same thing.

