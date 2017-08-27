Source: Uber board to vote Sunday as candidates come and go

DETROIT -- Uber's fractured eight-member board was to vote Sunday on a new leader as former General Electric CEO Jeffery Immelt pulled out of contention and Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief Meg Whitman apparently re-emerged as a candidate, a person briefed on the deliberations said.

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.'s board was meeting into Sunday afternoon and was to take a vote on a new CEO, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deliberations are confidential and the person wasn't authorized to speak.

The board apparently will choose between Whitman and an unidentified male candidate as it tries to replace ousted CEO and company co-founder Travis Kalanick, who left in June amid allegations of rampant sexual harassment and bullying of employees, deceit and corporate espionage.

Whitman's name resurfaced Sunday despite a series of strong public denials that she was interested, the most recent coming Friday through a spokesman for HP Enterprise. That spokesman could not be reached Sunday by The Associated Press.

Earlier Sunday, Immelt sidetracked the search by announcing on Twitter: "I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber." Immelt, who was a finalist, added that he has "immense respect" for the company and its founders.

One faction within the board, led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Benchmark Capital, wants Whitman.

Others on the board favored Immelt to quickly bring stability to the company, while another faction wanted to keep searching.

The company also has been rocked by management upheaval with many top positions unfilled awaiting the board's CEO decision. Uber is now being run by a 14-person committee of executives which is trying to change the culture so it's better behaved, a difficult task without a top leader.

Immelt, who will remain GE's chairman until Dec. 31, stepped down as CEO at the end of July. His experience running a diverse conglomerate and dealing with a corporate board was considered a big plus by some Uber board members who want to bring experienced leadership to the company.

Uber, the largest ride-hailing company in the world, is valued at around $70 billion, but that may have dropped during this year's corporate turmoil. Its board has become fragmented amid a legal fight between one of the company's top investors and Kalanick.

This story has been corrected to show that Immelt is the former CEO of General Electric though he remains chairman.