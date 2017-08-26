Breaking News Bar
 
October 2019 trial date set in Lovelace civil rights lawsuit

Associated Press
QUINCY, Ill. -- A 2019 trial date has been set in the federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a former Illinois prosecutor acquitted in the 2006 death of his first wife.

Curtis Lovelace is suing the city of Quincy, police, Adams County and two officials.


The Quincy Herald-Whig reports the trial will start Oct. 15, 2019.

The lawsuit was filed in May, after Lovelace was found not guilty of killing his first wife, Cory. The complaint alleges Lovelace was the subject of malicious prosecution and deprived of constitutional rights. It also alleges his sons were questioned without a parent present.

Lovelace was a former Adams County assistant state's attorney. He was tried twice in his wife's death. The jury was unable to reach a verdict the first time and a mistrial was declared.

