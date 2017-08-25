Barcelona brings in Dembele to try to replace Neymar

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016 file photo Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele watches during the German Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said at the annual balance press conference today, that he is optimistic about the record transfer of the 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele to FC Barcelona very soon. Associated Press

MADRID -- Barcelona is signing Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele in a deal that could reach 147 million (about $173 million).

Barcelona said on Friday the 20-year-old Dembele will be officially introduced after undergoing a physical and signing his contract on Monday.

The club will pay 105 million euros ($124 million) plus possible add-ons that could reach 40 percent of the fixed transfer fee.

Dembele's contract will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($472 million).

Barcelona is bringing in Dembele to try to boost its attack following the departure of Neymar, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer worth more than 220 million euros (about $260 million) just before the start of the season.