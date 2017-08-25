Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Gebo back in Vermont, expected in court

Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. -- A Vermont man accused of killing his former girlfriend is back in Vermont and appearing in federal court.

Sixty-one-year-old Randal Gebo was arrested last month in Illinois. He's accused in the death 59-year-old Cindy Cook of Barre, whose body was found over an embankment in Middlesex on July 12.

Gebo had initially been charged by Vermont police with stealing Cook's car.

After Cook's body's was found, police say they traced Gebo as he crisscrossed the country driving her car and using her credit cards.

Gebo is expected to appear in federal court in Burlington on Friday afternoon.

