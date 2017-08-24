Breaking News Bar
 
Cops: Man nabbed in New York had license suspended 81 times

Associated Press
OAKDALE, N.Y. -- Authorities say police in New York have arrested a 21-year-old man who had his driver's license suspended 81 times.

Suffolk County police say Dillon Garcia, of Medford, was pulled over Wednesday on the Sunrise Highway in Oakdale.

A police spokeswoman says suspensions usually occur after someone fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. She says she doesn't have specifics on Garcia's case and doesn't know how many summonses he had received.

Each summons that went unpaid could have resulted in a single suspension.

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

