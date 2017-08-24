Breaking News Bar
 
4 students at Australian university attacked in classroom

Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia -- A man was detained by police after assaulting four students in a classroom at the Australian National University on Friday, university officials and police said.

A student entered a classroom around 9:15 Friday morning and assaulted four other students, the university said in a statement. Police were called to the school and took a man into custody, the Australian Capital Territory police said.

Police and university officials declined to release any other details, including whether weapons were involved or whether any of the students were injured. The university said there is no indication of what motivated the attack.

"There is no ongoing threat to public safety," police said in a statement.

The university, which is located in Australia's capital, Canberra, said counseling services were being provided to anyone affected by the attack.

