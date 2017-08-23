Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
posted: 8/23/2017 7:00 AM

Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump shadowed during debate

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's pacing, hovering demeanor onstage during an October 2016 presidential debate made her so uncomfortable "my skin crawled." In an upcoming book, Clinton says Trump shadowed her closely she had to resist shouting, "Back up you creep, get away from me."

The Democratic presidential nominee recounts her struggle to keep composed during the Oct. 9 faceoff in St. Louis less than a month before the election.

Their bitter presidential campaign had just been rocked by the release of footage in which Trump bragged about groping women, and Clinton says that was on her mind. She says Trump "was literally breathing down my neck."

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" aired audio Wednesday of Clinton reading from the book, "What Happened," set for September release.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account