Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/22/2017 7:00 AM

Lebanon launched third phase of attack against IS militants

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Armed Forces say they have launched the third phase of a broad offensive to capture areas controlled by the Islamic State group on the border with Syria.

The army began its operation on Saturday and has so far captured about two-thirds of the area once held by IS.

The army said in a statement that a Lebanese mine expert was killed and four others wounded early Tuesday when explosives left behind by the extremists went off as they dismantled them.

The Syrian army and its ally, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, have launched a simultaneous operation to clear IS militants from the Syrian side of the border in the western Qalamoun mountain range. Hezbollah has been fighting in Syria alongside President Bashar Assad's forces since 2013.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account