Obama chief of staff joins Notre Dame global affairs faculty

hello

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- One of former President Barack Obama's top White House aides is joining the University of Notre Dame's international affairs program.

The university says Denis McDonough will be an instructor for the first class of graduate students in master of global affairs program. McDonough became the White House chief of staff in January 2013 and continued in the position through all of Obama's second term as president. He previously was Obama's deputy national security adviser.

Keough School of Global Affairs dean Scott Appleby says McDonough brings an encyclopedic knowledge of international and domestic affairs to Notre Dame from more than a decade at the highest levels of government.