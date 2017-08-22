Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/22/2017 2:59 PM

Rauner says no comment on political cartoon as 'white male'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is sidestepping comment on a political cartoon critics have called racist, saying he doesn't have anything to add to the discussion "as a white male."

The Republican governor's spokeswoman released a statement Tuesday about the image circulated by a Chicago-based conservative think tank he has ties to. The cartoon depicts a black schoolchild begging a suit-clad white man for money.

Lawmakers of both parties denounced it in the wake of the deadly attack at the white nationalist rally in Virginia. The Illinois Policy Institute later removed it.

Rauner's spokeswoman, Laurel Patrick, says Rauner "would never try to talk anyone out of their reaction to any piece of art, political or nonpolitical, right or left, good or bad." She says fixation on the cartoon has been "disappointing."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account