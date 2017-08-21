Breaking News Bar
 
Wounded congressman says return based on doctors' advice

WASHINGTON -- The Louisiana congressman shot at a baseball practice in mid-June is telling colleagues that his return will be based on his doctors' advice and a date has not yet been determined.

A spokeswoman for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Lauren Fine, says the congressman participated Monday in a conference call with fellow Republican lawmakers on the topic of spending bills.

Fine says Scalise thanked GOP members responsible for whipping up support for various policies and legislation in his absence, particularly Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina. He also thanked lawmakers for their prayers and support.

Fine says Scalise made it clear he is focused on his inpatient rehabilitation.

Scalise was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries.

