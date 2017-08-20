Breaking News Bar
 
Georgia CB Parrish not ruled out for opener after surgery

Associated Press
ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart says there is still a chance cornerback Malkom Parrish could be ready for the start of the season following surgery last week to repair a broken bone in his foot.

Smart said after Saturday's scrimmage that Parrish broke a "small bone" in his foot and will miss two to four weeks. Georgia plays Appalachian State on Sept. 2 in its opening game.

Parrish started 12 games in 2016 and ranked seventh on the team with 49 tackles.

Georgia is getting Aaron Davis ready to start at cornerback if Parrish is held out.

