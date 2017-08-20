Breaking News Bar
 
Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark

  • Clayton Uyeda and his wife Jo are photographed along Dallas Rd. in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. The couple will be enjoying the partial eclipse while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry terminal on the mainland. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • In this Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 photo, people gather at the Symbiosis Gathering in Ochoco State Forest in Oregon to prepare for Monday's total solar eclipse. The temporary city built from the dust in the path of eclipse totality is home for a week to about 30,000 people. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
 
 

Millions of Americans are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday.

It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years.

With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks are bracing for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever. Not to mention the most festive, what with all the parties.

Astronomers consider a full solar eclipse the grandest of cosmic spectacles. Southernmost Illinois will see the most darkness: 2 minutes and 44 seconds.

All of North America will get at least a partial eclipse.

