updated: 8/19/2017 10:38 AM

Robson-Kanu sent off after scoring winner for West Brom

  • West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez, left, and Burnley's Ben Mee battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England -- Substitute Hal Robson-Kanu came on in the 63rd minute, scored the winner in the 71st and was sent off in the 83rd as West Bromwich Albion beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday to maintain its perfect English Premier League start.

Robson-Kanu held off two Clarets defenders to fire home the only goal at Turf Moor, but he was then dismissed seven minutes from time when he caught Matt Lowton in the head with his elbow.

Gareth Barry made his Baggies debut and his 629th Premier League appearance, just three shy of Ryan Giggs' all-time record.

West Brom defender Jonny Evans, who has attracted strong interest from Manchester City, missed the game with a hamstring injury.

West Brom beat Bournemouth 1-0 in its opening match, and Burnley defeated nine-man Chelsea 3-2.

