posted: 8/19/2017 7:00 AM

South Africa mulls fate of Mugabe's wife after assault claim

  • Gabriella Engels gestures during a media conference in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The model who accuses Zimbabwe's first lady of assault, 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, has been offered legal assistance by a prominent lawyer Gerrie Nel, who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Saturday Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, left, and his wife Grace attend his birthday celebrations in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. President Robert Mugabe is in South Africa as his wife is accused of assaulting a young model.

Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG -- Zimbabwe's first lady is expected to make her first public appearance today since being accused of assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in South Africa.

Local media are reporting that Grace Mugabe is expected to attend a regional summit Saturday with her husband in South Africa's capital, Pretoria. President Robert Mugabe is attending the Southern African Development Community's leaders' conference.

South African authorities are weighing a request by Zimbabwe's government for diplomatic immunity for the first lady, who has not commented.

Some demonstrators are protesting in Pretoria against the 93-year-old Mugabe and his wife, saying she should be prosecuted.

South African police have issued a "red alert" at the country's borders to ensure Grace Mugabe doesn't leave undetected, and are confident she remains in the country.

