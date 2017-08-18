Breaking News Bar
 
NASA launches last of its longtime tracking satellites

By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA has launched the last of its longtime tracking and communication satellites.

The end of the era came with Friday morning's liftoff of TDRS-M (T-driss-M), the 13th satellite that's part of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite network.

An unmanned Atlas V rocket provided the lift from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA has been launching TDRS satellites since 1983. The 22,300-mile-high constellation links ground controllers with the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope and other low-orbiting craft.

This newest satellite cost $408 million. The price tag jumps to $540 million with the rocket.

The flight was delayed two weeks after a crane hit one of the satellite's antennas last month. Satellite maker Boeing replaced the damaged antenna and took corrective action to prevent future accidents. Worker error was blamed.

