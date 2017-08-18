Ohio man who plotted attacks on US military to be sentenced

FILE â" In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, front left, speaks with his attorney Sam Shamansky, right, during a hearing to set bond in Columbus, Ohio. Mohamud pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in 2015 and is asking for leniency at his scheduled sentencing Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, saying he abandoned his plan to kill military members in the U.S., Shamansky said in a Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, court filing. Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is scheduled to be sentenced.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) is set to be sentenced Friday morning in federal court in Columbus.

Mohamud's attorney argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.

Attorney Sam Shamansky says the 25-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."

Court documents unsealed earlier this summer show Mohamud pleaded guilty almost two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.