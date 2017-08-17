49ers rookie LB Foster limited by injury to right shoulder

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster has a mild AC joint sprain in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Foster will be held out of contact during practice Thursday with the Denver Broncos because of the injury. The team says the injury is not related to the torn rotator cuff that Foster had operated on before the draft.

That injury helped contribute to Foster sliding in the first round before San Francisco traded up to No. 31 to draft the former Alabama linebacker. Foster has been impressive so far in camp and has moved into a first-team role at linebacker.

Foster's status for Saturday's exhibition game is not immediately known.

The 49ers signed linebacker Shayne Skov to a one-year deal for more depth at the position.

