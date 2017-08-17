Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/17/2017 7:00 AM

Cambodian medic who spread HIV asks for court's mercy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- An unlicensed Cambodian medical practitioner who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for infecting more than 100 villagers with HIV has told an appeals court he only sought to provide care and acknowledged his mistake in reusing syringes.

The court in the northwestern province of Battambang in December 2015 found Yem Chrin guilty of cruel behavior resulting in death, intentionally spreading HIV and practicing medicine without a license. He is seeking a reduction of his sentence to 10 years. The court 's verdict is due Sept. 8.

Yem Chrin told the court in Phnom Penh Thursday that he reused disposable syringes and needles because it was difficult to get new ones and he didn't know they could spread the infection.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account