Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 8/16/2017 7:00 AM

Luis Fernandez appointed head of PSG's youth academy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PARIS -- Luis Fernandez has been appointed head of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy, bringing him back to the club he captained and coached.

PSG made the announcement in a statement Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Fernandez played 237 games for PSG as a technically skilled midfielder from 1978-86 and served as captain when the team won the league title in his final season.

He had two spells as PSG coach, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1996, as the well as the French Cup and League Cup the previous year. His second spell ended in acrimony in 2003 when Brazil forward Ronaldinho was sold to Barcelona.

Fernandez, who played 60 times for France, had spells as coach of Israel and Guinea.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account