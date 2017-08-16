Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 8/16/2017 10:21 PM

Langhorne's late basket lifts Storm over Lynx 62-61

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Seattle Storm forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (23) and guard Alexis Patterson (2) come up with the defensive board against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

    Seattle Storm forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (23) and guard Alexis Patterson (2) come up with the defensive board against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) comes up with the defensive board next to Seattle Storm's Carolyn Swords (8) and Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

    Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) comes up with the defensive board next to Seattle Storm's Carolyn Swords (8) and Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Jewell Loyd scored 16 points and Crystal Langhorne made a go-ahead basket with 11.1 seconds left, helping the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 62-61 on Wednesday night.

Loyd had a shot blocked on a drive but it fell to Langhorne in the lane for a layup to give Seattle the lead. After a timeout, Maya Moore missed a baseline jumper and Sylvia Fowles' putback hit the bottom of the rim.

Langhorne finished with 13 points for Seattle (12-16), which was without Sue Bird because of knee soreness. Breanna Stewart scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half and had 11 rebounds.

Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (21-5). Starter Rebekkah Brunson played 10 minutes in the first half but didn't return in the second because of an ankle injury.

The Lynx and Storm linked arms before the game during a moment of silence to honor those killed and injured in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account