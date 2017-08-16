Appellate court upholds dismissal of B&B's appeal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An Illinois appellate court has upheld a decision to dismiss a bed-and-breakfast's appeal of $80,000 in penalties imposed by the state's Human Rights Commission for turning away a same-sex couple.



The State Journal-Register reports the court entered an order Wednesday denying a motion filed on behalf of Jim Walder, co-owner the Timber Creek Bed & Breakfast in Paxton.

The Human Rights Commission last year found Walder violated the civil rights of Todd and Mark Wathen by refusing to host their civil-union ceremony in 2011. He then sent them a series of emails denouncing homosexuality as "wrong and unnatural."

Attorney Jason Craddock asked the appellate court to vacate its dismissal of the appeal, reinstate the case and reconsider a previously filed extension to file a brief.

The Wathens' attorneys noted the case's dismissal was based on "a series of failures to comply with deadlines and rules violations."

Craddock said he would continue to contest the decision.