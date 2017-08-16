Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 8/16/2017 9:09 PM

Appellate court upholds dismissal of B&B's appeal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An Illinois appellate court has upheld a decision to dismiss a bed-and-breakfast's appeal of $80,000 in penalties imposed by the state's Human Rights Commission for turning away a same-sex couple.


The State Journal-Register reports the court entered an order Wednesday denying a motion filed on behalf of Jim Walder, co-owner the Timber Creek Bed & Breakfast in Paxton.

The Human Rights Commission last year found Walder violated the civil rights of Todd and Mark Wathen by refusing to host their civil-union ceremony in 2011. He then sent them a series of emails denouncing homosexuality as "wrong and unnatural."

Attorney Jason Craddock asked the appellate court to vacate its dismissal of the appeal, reinstate the case and reconsider a previously filed extension to file a brief.

The Wathens' attorneys noted the case's dismissal was based on "a series of failures to comply with deadlines and rules violations."

Craddock said he would continue to contest the decision.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account