Swearinger's extra point brings Redskins camp to an end

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017 file photo shows Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) stretching during practice at the Washington Redskins NFL training camp in Richmond, Va. The Redskins are hoping Swearinger is the answer at their free safety position. The team signed the 25 year old in the offseason and also gained a very vocal leader. Swearinger celebrates each defensive stand the defense makes, even in practice, and says he views it as his job to keep energy levels high. Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins wrapped up their Richmond training camp Monday with a brief workout that ended when free safety D.J. Swearinger kicked an extra point that barely cleared the crossbar.

Swearinger's kick came after coach Jay Gruden invited cornerback Bashaud Breeland to try one, keeping alive a tradition of ending camp by asking a player to do something outside the ordinary. Last year, defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois caught a punt. Breeland, however, missed his kick badly.

"Call me money," Swearinger said as the team filed off the field to sign autographs for volunteers who worked throughout the three-week camp.

Swearinger said the opportunity brought him back to his middle school days when he handled kickoffs.

"I knew, as soon as it left the foot, man, it was good," he said.

___

