The Latest: French president condemns Burkina Faso attack

This image taken from video, early Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, shows a top shot of a street near a Turkish restaurant that came under an attack in Ouagadougou. Suspected Islamic extremists opened fire at a Turkish restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso late Sunday, killing at least 18 people in the second such attack on a restaurant popular with foreigners in the last two years. (El Hadji Macky Diouf via AP) Associated Press

This image taken from video, early Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, shows an armoured vehicle driving down a street after an attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Suspected Islamic extremists opened fire at a Turkish restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso late Sunday, killing at least 18 people in the second such attack on a restaurant popular with foreigners in the last two years. (@Yabsi1er via AP) Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- The Latest on the attack in Burkina Faso (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the attack by suspected Islamic extremists at a Turkish restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso and promised France's continued support to countries in West Africa against terror groups.

A statement from the French presidential palace said Macron, who is vacationing in the south of France, would speak about the situation Monday with Burkina Faso's president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

It said Macron also praised the "effective mobilization" of Burkina Faso's security forces at the scene and expressed solidarity with the attack victims' families. Among the 18 dead is at least one French person and a Turkish person.

___

10 a.m.

Burkina Faso's government spokesman says that the country's special forces have ended a violent attack on an upscale Turkish restaurant in the West African country's capital, Ouagadougou.

"At this moment our forces have neutralized two terrorists and the number of casualties, still provisional, is 18 dead and several wounded," Communications Minister and government spokesman Remy Danguinou told journalists Monday morning.

He said the dead are "mainly children and women" and the toll could rise because several people were wounded by the gunfire.

At least three members of Burkina Faso's security forces were wounded during the assault, which lasted for at least seven hours, said Capt. Guy Ye, spokesman of the security forces.

___

7 a.m.

Turkey says a Turkish national was killed and another was wounded in the attack by suspected Islamic extremists at a Turkish restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry released a statement Monday condemning "in the strongest way" the attack on the upscale Aziz Istanbul restaurant which killed at least 18 people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, which continued into the early hours Monday.

The ministry statement said Turkey would maintain its support and solidarity with Burkina Faso, which it said had become the target of international terror over the past years.

___

Suspected Islamic extremists opened fire at a Turkish restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso late Sunday, killing at least 18 people in the second such attack on a restaurant popular with foreigners in the last two years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, which continued into the early hours Monday. Gunfire could be heard almost seven hours after the attack began.

Communication Minister Remi Dandjinou told journalists that at least 18 people were dead and eight others wounded, according to a provisional toll. He said two of the attackers were also killed.

The victims came from several different nationalities, he said. At least one of the dead was French.

Security forces arrived at the scene with armored vehicles after reports of shots fired near Aziz Istanbul, an upscale restaurant in Ouagadougou. The attack brought back painful memories of the January 2016 attack at another cafe that left 30 people dead.

___

Associated Press journalists Brahima Ouedraogo in Ouagadougou, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, and John Leicester in Paris, France contributed to this report.