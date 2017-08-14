Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 8/14/2017 2:30 PM

Medal of Honor recipient humbled by appreciation in Illinois

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A Medal of Honor recipient says he's humbled by the appreciation he's been shown by the people in Illinois.


The State Journal-Register reports 71-year-old James McCloughan (mih-KLOO'-uhn) of South Haven, Michigan was the keynote speaker during the main program of the Veterans and Gold Star Family Day Event at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday.

McCloughan, who was accompanied on stage by Gov. Bruce Rauner and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, called all of the veterans and current service members his heroes.

McCloughan received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump at the White House on July 31. He's the first Medal of Honor recipient under Trump.

McCloughan, a combat medic, is credited with saving the lives of 10 members of his company during a Vietnam War battle despite his own serious wounds.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

