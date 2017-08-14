Breaking News Bar
 
Eagles announce tour dates with son of the late Glenn Frey

  • FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Joe Walsh of The Eagles performs on the "History of the Eagles" tour at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Walsh and the rest of the Eagles announced Aug. 14, 2017, that they would be heading out on tour with the son of founding member Glenn Frey stepping in for his late father. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- The Eagles are heading out on tour with a son of founding member Glenn Frey stepping in for his late father.

The band announced Monday that it will visit Greensboro, North Carolina; Atlanta; Louisville, Kentucky; and Detroit in October. The shows will follow a Sept. 30 date with The Doobie Brothers in Seattle.

The Eagles played concerts in Los Angeles and New York last month for their first shows since Frey died at the age of 67 in January 2016.

His son Deacon filled in on guitar and vocals at the concerts and will join the band on tour in the fall.

