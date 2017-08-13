Jackson's homer in 8th lifts Kluber, Indians over Rays 4-3

Cleveland Indians' Jay Bruce watches his RBI-double to center off Tampa Bay Rays starter Austin Pruitt during the fourth inning of a baseball game ,Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Tommy Hunter, left, holds a new baseball after giving up a solo home run to Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson, right, during the eighth inning of a game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Fans in the left field stands reach for a home run ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Tommy Hunter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians on-deck batter Jose Ramirez, center, watches as Austin Jackson runs by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre, left, after Jackson hit a solo home run off Tampa Bay reliever Tommy Hunter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Austin Jackson led off the eighth inning with a home run, sending Corey Kluber and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians over the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday.

Kluber (11-3) struck out nine in seven innings, his 14th straight start of fanning eight or more. He gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to Steve Souza Jr. in the sixth that made it 3-all.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

The Rays went 2-7 on a nine-game homestand in which they were shut out five times and scored only 11 runs.