Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/13/2017 7:00 AM

IS claims Karbala attack on Iraqi troops

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BAGHDAD -- A statement from the Islamic State group claims responsibility for an attack on Iraqi troops outside Karbala that left one dead.

Iraqi Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Joint Military Command, says the suicide car bomb attack at a checkpoint outside the southern Iraqi city late Saturday injured two others.

The IS statement said the attack targeted a cement factory outside Karbala and resulted in dozens of casualties.

Iraq's prime minister declared victory over the Islamic State group in Iraq's second largest city Mosul in July, depriving the group of their last significant urban foothold in the country.

Iraqi forces closely backed by the U.S.-led coalition are now preparing to retake the IS-held town of Tal Afar west of Mosul.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account