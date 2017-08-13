Breaking News Bar
 
US officials: Confrontation with North Korea not imminent

  • Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, and United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks, second from right, greets a helicopter flight crew as he arrives at Osan Air Base, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Senior U.S. national security officials say a military confrontation with North Korea's isn't imminent. But they're also saying that the possibility of war with the reclusive Asian nation is greater than it was a decade ago.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) says there's "nothing imminent today." But Pompeo says on "Fox News Sunday" that North Korea's push to develop a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States "is a very serious threat and the administration is going to treat it as such."

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, tells ABC's "This Week" that "we're not closer to war than a week ago, but we are closer to war than we were a decade ago."

