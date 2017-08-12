West Point grad Rowley wins ML debut, Jays beat Pirates 7-2

TORONTO -- Chris Rowley pitched 5 1/3 innings to win his major league debut, Jose Bautista scored two runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Saturday.
A former first lieutenant in the United States Army, and the first graduate of the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, to reach the majors, Rowley (1-0) missed all of the 2014 and 2015 minor league seasons while on active service, including a stint in Bulgaria.
The right-hander, who began the season at Double-A, allowed one run five hits. He walked one and struck out three.The only run off Rowley came in the second when Josh Bell hit a leadoff triple and scored on a two-out hit by Jordy Mercer.
Mercer added a solo homer off Leonel Campos in the ninth.