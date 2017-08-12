Indiana forms panel to review alcohol laws

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new panel has been created to make recommendations about how to change Indiana's retail rules on alcohol sales.



The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne reports that the Alcohol Code Revision Commission doesn't have any lobbyists or members with an ownership interest in an alcohol license.

The group also isn't allowed to accept gifts or entertainment from lobbyists. However, campaign contributions are still allowed.

House Speaker Brian Bosma and Fort Wayne Senate President Pro Tem David Long say the committee restrictions are necessary because alcohol regulation is a high-profile issue in the state.

The two-year panel will likely look into rules regarding carryout sales on Sundays, selling cold beer for carryout and the state's three-tier distribution system.

The first meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Indianapolis.

