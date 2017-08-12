Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana family saves crash victim before car catches fire

Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Firefighters say a central Indiana family saved the life of an injured motorist whose car burst into flames after striking a power pole.

Columbus-area resident Russ Jones and his family heard Thursday night's crash and went outside to investigate. Jones and his son found the woman motorist injured inside her car, with a small fire beneath it and power lines tangled in nearby trees.

Jones' wife called 911 as he coaxed the woman out of her Ford Focus hatchback and moved her to his front yard as the flames beneath her car grew.

German Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Lynch tells The (Columbus) Republic the car was fully engulfed in flames within three minutes and the woman probably would have died without the Jones family's "quick and brave actions."

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/

