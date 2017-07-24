Breaking News Bar
 
State attorney: No sex assault charges for Michael Irvin

Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Prosecutors say there's insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges against Michael Irvin, a former football star for the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Miami.

A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. The 51-year-old Irvin denied the allegations.

Broward State Attorney's officials said in an email that there was insufficient evidence to file charges, adding that they would have had a difficult time getting a conviction.

Irvin's lawyer Ken Padowitz has called a 2 p.m. news conference in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the case.

No further details were immediately available.

