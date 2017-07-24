Altuve 4 hits for 2nd day in row, Astros rout Phillies 13-4

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, tries to get away from a tag by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis, right, after he overran second base during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Altuve was out on the play. Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies' Grounds crew covers the field as a baseball game goes into a rain delay during the third inning against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Houston Astros starting pitcher Brad Peacock throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki, center, scores on the single by Jose Altuve as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, right, waits for the ball with umpire Tripp Gibson, left, making the call during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, slides into second base for a double as Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez, left, looks to apply the tag during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Jose Altuve had two doubles and two singles, stretched his sizzling hitting streak to 16 games and helped the Houston Astros rout the Philadelphia Phillies 13-4 Monday night.

A day after tying his career high for hits in a game at Baltimore, Altuve got four more and drove in three runs while raising his major league-leading average to .365.

Altuve is batting .528 (38 for 72) during his streak. He has gotten at least three hits in eight of those 16 games.

Alex Bregman homered and doubled twice, and Brian McCann also homered for Houston. The AL West leaders got 18 hits, eight for extra bases.

The game ended after midnight, running late because of a rain delay in the fourth inning that lasted nearly two hours.