IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

hello

Success - Article sent!

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 25, 2017

_____

964 FPUS53 KIWX 250343

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

INZ027-250900-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ018-250900-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ033-250900-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ022-250900-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ009-250900-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ005-250900-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ015-250900-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ032-250900-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ025-250900-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ034-250900-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ016-250900-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ006-250900-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ003-250900-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

1042 PM CDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms through midnight, then cloudy with showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ014-250900-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ023-250900-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ008-250900-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ013-250900-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

1042 PM CDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ012-250900-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

1042 PM CDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ004-250900-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ007-250900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ024-250900-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ026-250900-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ020-250900-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ017-250900-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast