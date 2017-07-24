IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
INZ027-250900-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ018-250900-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ033-250900-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ022-250900-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ009-250900-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ005-250900-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ015-250900-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ032-250900-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ025-250900-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ034-250900-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ016-250900-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ006-250900-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ003-250900-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
1042 PM CDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms through midnight, then cloudy with showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
INZ014-250900-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ023-250900-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ008-250900-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ013-250900-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
1042 PM CDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ012-250900-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
1042 PM CDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ004-250900-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ007-250900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ024-250900-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ026-250900-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ020-250900-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ017-250900-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
1142 PM EDT Mon Jul 24 2017
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
