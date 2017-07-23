IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Monday, July 24, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
