IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

hello

Success - Article sent!

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Monday, July 24, 2017

_____

880 FPUS53 KIWX 240243

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

INZ027-241700-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ018-241700-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ033-241700-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ022-241700-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ009-241700-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ005-241700-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ015-241700-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ032-241700-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ025-241700-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ034-241700-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ016-241700-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ006-241700-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ003-241700-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ014-241700-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ023-241700-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ008-241700-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ013-241700-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ012-241700-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

942 PM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ004-241700-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east toward daybreak.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ007-241700-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ024-241700-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ026-241700-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ020-241700-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ017-241700-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

1042 PM EDT Sun Jul 23 2017

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast